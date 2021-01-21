Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 21, 2021 @ 3:25 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported six new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the county's total to 119.
The victims were a woman in her 70s, two men in their 60s, two men in their 70s and one man in his 80s, health officials said.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.