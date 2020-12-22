Partly cloudy and windy. High 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy and becoming cloudy late. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 54F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2020 @ 2:20 pm
Joplin, MO
The Jasper County Health Department on Tuesday reported an additional death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 98.
The victim was a woman in her 90s, health officials said.
SENECA, MO - Bonnie E. Morehead, 95, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020. Viewing 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca. Graveside Thursday at Seneca Cemetery.
JOPLIN, MO - Betty Metscher, 79, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Campbell-Biddlecome Funeral Home, Seneca.
GALENA, KS - Betty Ruth Barrett, 94, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020. Services 2 p.m. Saturday at Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena. Visitation 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.