The Jasper County Health Department reported another death today due to COVID-19. The death marks the 59th in the county. The resident was a woman in her 50s.
There also have been 33 deaths in the city of Joplin, which are counted separately, and 36 in Newton County, bringing total deaths for the two-county metro area to 128 since the pandemic began.
There have been 48 deaths reported in the metro area since the first of October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.