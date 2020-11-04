The Jasper County Health Department reported another death today due to COVID-19. The death marks the 59th in the county. The resident was a woman in her 50s. 

There also have been 33 deaths in the city of Joplin, which are counted separately, and 36 in Newton County, bringing total deaths for the two-county metro area to 128 since the pandemic began.

There have been 48 deaths reported in the metro area since the first of October.

