The Jasper County Health Department on Thursday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 237.
The resident was a woman in her 70s, health officials said.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 11, 2021 @ 9:08 pm
Rosary 6 p.m. Nov. 16th at McGilley State Line Chapel followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass 10 a.m. Nov. 17th at Visitation Parish. Burial Mt. Hope Cemetery, Joplin, MO. Full obit at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
NEOSHO, MO - Lloyd Doke, 89, a School Board Member for District R-8, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.