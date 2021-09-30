LOOKWOOD, MO - Sheldon Andrew Easson, 92, a retiree of the United States Postal Service, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021. Graveside services 10 a.m. Monday at Lockwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Greenfield Funeral Chapel, Greenfield, MO.
BIG TIMBER, MT - Nathaniel Scott Brooks, 35, a chef, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021. Graveside services will be at 5 p.m. Thursday at Shiloh Cemetery, Liberal. Arrangements are under the direction of Daniel Funeral Home.
