NEOSHO, MO - Wilbert "Will" L. Cobb, 88, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Rocketdyne Church of Christ, Neosho. Arrangements by Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
JOPLIN, MO - Jere Granville Marcum, 95, a music teacher for Joplin R-VIII school district, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Parker Mortuary Chapel, Joplin.
