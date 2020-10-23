The Jasper County Health Department on Friday announced eight more deaths related to COVID-19.
The patients include four women in their 80s, three women in their 90s and a man in his 90s, according to a press release. The release did not specify where the patients resided.
The deaths bring the county's total to 50. The health department reports all COVID-19 cases and deaths of Jasper County residents living outside the Joplin city limits.
