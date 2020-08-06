Jasper County health officials reported Thursday that the county's number of COVID-19 deaths has now reached double digits.
The Jasper County Health Department has reported two additional deaths, which brings the county’s total up to 11, according to a statement from the department. One resident was a female in her 40s, and the second resident was a male in his 70s. Both were hospitalized before passing.
The Joplin Health Department separately has reported 21 COVID-19 deaths, all at Spring River Christian Village. The city department is responsible for reporting information from inside the city limits, while the Jasper County Health Department reports COVID-19 data from residents who live in the county outside of Joplin.
For more information, visit the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website at www.health.mo.gov/coronavirus or the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. A statewide COVID-19 hotline also operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 877-435-8411.
