Two more deaths attributed to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Jasper County Health Department.
The department reported in a statement that two women, one in her 70s and the other in her 80s, have died after being hospitalized for the illness. That brings the number of deaths in the county as a result of the virus to 14.
The department recommends a number of precautions to try to avoid respiratory illnesses, including frequently washing or sanitizing hands, not touching the face if hands have not been recently cleaned, avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people, covering coughs and sneezes, staying at home when ill, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.
Anyone who thinks they were exposed and develops a fever, cough or difficulty breathing should call a health care provider for information on how to get medical attention or a COVID-19 test.
