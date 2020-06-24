Health departments in Jasper and McDonald counties passed a grim milestone Wednesday when they reported their first deaths related to COVID-19.
A male resident in his 70s tested positive on June 10, according to a news release from the Jasper County Health Department.
Tony Moehr, director of the department, said the department has not yet been able to determine how the man contracted the disease but that one possibility could be from family traveling out of state. Moehr said the patient was not connected by either work or residence to an increase connected to the Carthage area, but he was uncertain about the existence of other underlying medical issues.
Moehr said he and the department offered condolences to the family for their loss.
"We all dreaded this day," Moehr said. "We all recognized that a certain number of deaths occur when people get the coronavirus, and we were aware that we were seeing a fairly large increase in case rates, so we knew that death was inevitable."
Before Jasper County's announcement, the McDonald County Health Department announced its first death. The patient, 51, had no underlying health issues, according to a statement on the department's Facebook page.
Both counties have seen a dramatic uptick in the number of cases over the last week:
• Jasper County on Tuesday announced 407 cases, with 211 patients in isolation. The county also has 1,137 people under quarantine with 881 people being monitored for symptoms.
• McDonald County on Wednesday reported 26 new cases, bringing its total to 575; 91 patients have been released from isolation.
Officials with both counties said that they continue to face challenging situations with the number of cases.
"COVID-19 is in our communities and being spread by individuals who don't even know they have it," according to the statement from the McDonald County Health Department.
Also reporting 29 more positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday was Newton County. The county's total now stands at 342.
Of those, 256 patients are currently in isolation and three are hospitalized; 84 patients have been released from isolation and two have died.
The health department also has 375 total quarantined cases, with 211 people being currently followed and 164 being released.
Newton County continues to see a daily increase in cases, similar to other surrounding counties, according to a news release. A majority of the county's cases are within the city limits of Neosho.
Health officials urged residents to wear face masks in public, wash hands often, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, maintain social distancing and stay home from work if sick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.