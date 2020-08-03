Health officials in Jasper and Newton counties on Monday reported additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Four deaths were reported by the Newton County Health Department. The patients range in age from 50 to 90 years old, and all of them had been hospitalized battling COVID-19 symptoms. The department did not release the genders or cities of residence of the patients. The deaths bring the county's total to 10.
The Jasper County Health Department reported the deaths of three Carthage residents, with COVID-19 being a significant contributor to their deaths, according to a press release. The patients were all females in their late 80s, and were residents at Carthage Health and Rehab. The deaths bring the county's total to nine; the total does not include deaths reported by the Joplin Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.