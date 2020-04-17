JASPER, Mo. — When Chad Karr became police chief in 2016, he made it his primary mission to strengthen the partnership between the city’s law enforcement and residents in an effort he calls “community connection.”
Karr said reestablishing the department’s relationship with the community was paramount to helping the city thrive. This proactive strategy is called community policing, which aims to change the perception of local law enforcement with the people they serve through shared problem-solving and partnerships.
“Jasper had always kind of had a rough go with their citizens and police department,” Karr said. “They got rid of their police department a few years ago, and the sheriff’s office was here. Police chiefs just come and go here so much. We came up with the idea to not be like every other small-town police department, and we decided we were going to start community policing to help mend the past. We figured if we could connect with the town, the people and the kids, then they would see us differently.”
The police department started putting on events for the community year-round for hundreds of families and children including weekly birthday parties, as well as holiday activities for Easter, Halloween and Christmas.
Karr said the department currently can’t host the activities because of COVID-19, but it's finding ways to help bridge the hunger gap for students and families. Area businesses have teamed up with Jasper police and the Jasper School District to provide food to children during the pandemic.
Social media helped notify the public that the police department was seeking donations for people in need during the crisis. Food donations began pouring in from businesses and volunteers. This quickly led to the development of a food pantry in the department’s garage dubbed the “Jasper PD Snack Shack.”
Families now can pick up their meals from the school district and receive a snack bag with food items to last through the weekend. School staff, students and other volunteers have helped with the cause, whether it’s meal deliveries or putting together snack bags.
Karr said school lunch staff have been putting together meals for children every day, except on weekends. The district also delivers about 220 meals a day to students in town on its bus routes. Volunteers assist with deliveries, as well, averaging about 40 students per day.
“We have businesses and individuals in town who always step up, no matter what we ask for,” Karr said. “We just put it on Facebook because we’re not good at asking, but that’s how we always got what we needed. The deliveries give us a chance to see the kids, see the families and do wellness checks for those at risk. I think Jasper schools are doing a phenomenal job.”
Instead of holding an annual Easter egg hunt, more baskets with toys, candy and other gifts were given to every child in the district. The department also has been able to provide meals to essential city workers.
“We’re kind of the distribution center,” Karr said. “We came up with the idea and put it together, but it wouldn’t be possible without support from the community.”
Community support
Mike and Amy Sisseck, owners of S&S Recovery & Towing, have volunteered regularly with the community events. They take time out of their mornings to pick up meals from the schools, drop them off at the police station and deliver to houses.
“We help the PD out a lot with the things that they do for the kids,” Amy Sisseck said. “We helped with Easter, the yearly Halloween gathering and Christmas. When schools let out, we immediately started meal deliveries about four days a week. This week, we’ve started five days a week. A lot of families weren’t prepared for this.”
Barry Chorum, a longtime volunteer, has been assisting with the communitywide efforts for the past four years. He helps with the Christmas celebration and birthday parties. He also cooks in a 30-gallon kettle and serves the food at the police station on Fridays.
“It keeps the city alive,” he said. “I’ve noticed a huge difference since Karr took over as chief. The city has come together. You can’t believe how many people show up to help for the Christmas party. It created connections again while before, everyone got off work and kept to themselves. It’s definitely helped the city get back on its feet.”
Stacy Pope, a counselor with Jasper schools, has volunteered with the meal program every week, riding on bus routes to keep an eye on the students and do wellness checks. She also greets students who come to collect snack bags at the police station.
“I’ve said it from the get-go that I’m more worried about the mental health of the kids at the end of this (pandemic),” Pope said. “I’ve started Zoom meetings with the kids just so we can see each other. I have one student who’s really been struggling because she can’t see her friends. We went on Zoom and made sure they could lay eyes on each other. It was beautiful.”
Pope’s children — Austin, 12, and Brooklyn, 6 — come with her to the police station at least twice a week and organize snack bags.
“We enjoy it,” Austin said. “It’s a chance for us not to be cooped up in the house.”
Cindy Carter of Jasper and her son, Anderson, 9, arrived to the police station Thursday morning to pick up their snack bags. Carter said Anderson is growing like a weed and having the extra food helps tremendously.
“He’s got twin little sisters at home, so all of the extra snacks, especially, really helps,” she said. “It helps with stress because going to the store is not a good idea right now. Normally, I’m not the paranoid type, but I’m trying to stay at home as much as possible. Coming here instead of going to the grocery store definitely helps. We really appreciate the school district and the police department for doing this for the community."
