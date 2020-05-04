Tony Robbins once said, “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten."
This rings so true with the onset of COVID-19 and the major restructuring of the national retail scene now underway. Every community, small and large, will feel the effects of this shift. What many are calling the “retail apocalypse” isn’t only a small-community or small-retail phenomenon but affects all forms and sizes of retail across the board.
Prior to COVID-19, mall and retail closings were rampant across communities. Cracks were showing in places such as Chicago’s Magnificent Mile; Omaha, Nebraska; and smaller communities around the country. Credit Suisse, one of the premier retail sector analyzers in the country, reported recently that one 1 of every 4 malls will shutter its doors in the next five years. COVID-19 has sped up this timetable 50%. This is on top of previous closings across the country.
In a story in The Atlantic, it was reported that “the United States devotes four times more of its real estate square footage to retail, per capita, than Japan and France; six times more than England; nine times more than Italy and 11 times more than Germany.”
One need not be a rocket scientist to determine that we are in for a major retail correction.
When small and midsize communities attempt to rebuild their downtowns, the critical decisions the community and its locally owned businesses make today will be felt for years to come. If you believe your community is the outlier and can buck the coming retail correction, you will be disappointed. On the other hand, if your community provides incentives and the retail base starts to build its business around unique customer experiences, you can buck the national trends.
Unique experiences are the one thing online shopping won’t provide. In fact, many major online retailers, including the largest, Amazon, are opening up bookstores and buying food chains. They are doing this because they understand that customer experiences are vital to their overall long-term success. Apple stores, while selling technology, are selling experiences as well.
Forward-thinking communities are looking beyond retail space and adding more work opportunities in their downtown footprints. While retail can create a unique downtown ambiance, the highest rents paid in places such as San Francisco, Chicago or Boston are rarely because their are in retail spaces but because they are located in a thriving business district. Yes, retail and restaurants are part of the equation, but it is driven by business district rents and occupancy. As your community starts to attract the proper business base, it should then start taking advantage of the younger generation's desire to live in a more developed environment. This involves adding loft living, experience-based retail and distinct dining opportunities in the area.
Hardest hit by the current and pending retail apocalypse are malls. With thousands of malls and strip malls on the brink, what should small and midsize communities do to overcome this massive economic shift?
We are seeing malls converted to satellite campuses for colleges, food and ethnic markets, innovation incubators, entertainment venues, student housing, office projects, art studios, mega churches, paintball parks, post offices and so much more.
During downturns, communities must be proactive. Regardless of whether your community or downtown has a mall to deal with or downtown to revitalize, now is the time for communities to take bold and unprecedented steps. Now is the time to take a chance on your residents and give them an incentive to be innovative and daring. Not all the gambits will yield great results. Out of 10, you might get some great successes, a few middle-of-the-road successes and a few failures. All are great classroom learning opportunities for future endeavors. The worst thing a community can do during the next few years is play it safe or be too timid, hoping for better days ahead.
John Newby is author of the “Building Main Street, Not Wall Street” column dedicated to helping communities combine synergies with local media companies allowing them to not just survive but to thrive. His email is john@360MediaAlliance.net.
