An initial round of federal grants that includes more than $7 million for reconstruction of the main runway at the Joplin Regional Airport has been announced by federal officials.
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Joplin a discretionary grant of $4,795,103 from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program. In addition, the airport will receive funding of $2,287,777 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES grant also will cover the local match of $786,986.
Airport manager Steve Stockam said the funds, which total $7,869,866, will be used toward the $14 million project to rebuild the airport's main runway, a project planned for next year. This is the first round of grants to pay for the project. Another round will come next spring, Stockam said. He expects the project to be ready for construction in April or May.
"Infrastructure projects protect valuable local assets and federal funding for these projects provides an economic stimulus by bringing federal dollars back into the community," Stockam said in a statement issued by the office of U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Missouri.
Long said in the announcement, "I recognize the value Joplin Regional Airport brings to our district, which is why I worked so hard to secure the grant funding necessary to reconstruct their runways. I am a strong supporter of strategic infrastructure spending because it directly drives economic prosperity, and I am confident these improvements will have a profound economic impact for the Joplin area."
The grant funding also was announced this week in a statement issued by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Elaine L. Chao.
According to information from her office, the Joplin grant is part of a $1.2 billion package of funding made by President Trump's administration for airport safety and infrastructure grants. That money will be distributed through the FAA to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.
"This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” Chao said in the statement.
