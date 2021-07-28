Mainly clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 10:02 pm
Updated: July 28, 2021 @ 10:02 pm
Joplin, MO
The Joplin Health Department on Wednesday announced five more COVID-19 deaths.
The victims were three men at 77, 67 and 58 years old, and two women at 77 and 32 years old.
The deaths bring the city's total to 143 since the start of the pandemic.
