Joplin has a seventh confirmed case of COVID-19, according to the Joplin Health Department.
The health department director, Dan Pekarek, said the case is believed to be linked to domestic travel. The health department said the person affected is an adult who resides on the Jasper County side of Joplin, but did not give an age.
City health department staff and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services are working to determine if there are close contacts who were possibly exposed. If so, health officials will provide information to those contacts about the virus and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.
While COVID-19 is spread from person to person, more than 80% of the patients who develop it will become mildly ill, the health department said in a statement. The concern is for patients with underlying medical conditions and the elderly, who are more likely to need hospital-level supportive care.
Primary symptoms include:
• 100.4 fever or higher; 90% of patients will have a fever.
• Dry cough; 70% will have a dry cough.
• Shortness of breath, for those who become more acutely ill.
Anyone experiencing those symptoms should call before going to a doctor's office, clinic or hospital to receive instructions on how to proceed.
A person can be screened by calling the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-347-6444. Through that screening, a test for the virus could be obtained at drive-thru testing being operated by Joplin's two hospitals.
