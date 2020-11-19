With a 6-3 vote, the Joplin City Council approved on an emergency basis a mandatory mask ordinance to take effect immediately, and to last until Feb. 28, 2021. Council members Doug Lawson, Phill Stinnett and Gary Shaw cast the votes in opposition to the motion made by Keenan Cortez and seconded by Anthony Monteleone.
The ordinance is similar to one passed in July and allowed to expire in August. It requires face coverings to be worn in public places throughout the city.
The measure defines the face covering as a surgical mask or cloth mask secured with ties or straps around the head or behind the ears or multiple layers of fabric tied around the head. They can be handmade or factory made from a variety of materials, including fleece, cotton, or linen.
Exceptions are allowed in some cases, such as children younger than 6, people with health conditions and people who are eating or drinking at a restaurant or bar.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Exceptions are allowed for some cases, including people
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.