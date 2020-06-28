A Joplin fireworks show sponsored by the city and Missouri Southern State University will go on this year.
But because of the need for social distancing as a result of COVID-19, other activities such as entertainment and food truck service will not be offered as in past years.
The 2020 Independence Day celebration fireworks show will be held at 9:45 p.m. Saturday. The fireworks will be set off on the eastern side of the Missouri Southern State University campus.
"We felt this was the safest way to celebrate, considering current events," said Paul Bloomberg, Joplin's parks and recreation director. "Having the fireworks display gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy a little piece of our traditional event while still social distancing and being mindful of other guidelines."
A warning blast will go off 10 minutes before the show begins. The show will be set to music, which can be heard on Missouri Southern's radio station, KXMS 88.7. The fireworks show also will be broadcast live on KGCS-TV and on Missouri Southern’s Facebook page.
Area residents may watch the display from their vehicle from designated MSSU parking lots.
"The great thing about the location of the campus is that it is one of the tallest points in Joplin, which provides a good viewing experience from different vantage points around the area," Bloomberg said in a statement.
Details: 417-625-4750, mssu.edu/independenceday.
Around the region
Other communities in the region also are going forward with July 4 plans.
• SENECA, Mo.: The city and its chamber of commerce will host several Independence Day events this weekend.
A cruise on Main Street will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. Music, food trucks and a 50/50 pot will be available.
A parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, to be followed by a pie auction at the city park. Fireworks will begin at dark; gates open at 5 p.m. at the school farm at the intersection of Route V and Bethel Road. Bounce houses and other children's activities won't be offered this year.
Organizers encourage attendees to maintain social distancing.
• CARL JUNCTION, Mo.: The city will hold its annual Independence Day parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. Participation is free.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N. Main St. Lineup will be from 8 to 9:30 a.m. between the Carl Junction elementary schools. First-, second- and third-place trophies will be provided by area businesses.
Participants can ride on bikes, scooters, wagons, trikes, strollers, riding lawn mowers and more. Prizes will be awarded in the categories of floats, cars, trucks, horses and most patriotic pet. Any pet can enter and must be on a leash at all times.
Bailey's Eats and Sweets, the Meat N' Place and Pizza Hut in Carl Junction will offer discounts to area veterans.
• MONETT, Mo.: The city and its chamber of commerce will host their annual Freedom & Fireworks celebration on Saturday at South Park.
Vendors will open at 1 p.m., and live entertainment — including Dylan Brock, the Flyin' Buzzards, Bootleg Riot and the Mark Chapman Band — will begin at 3 p.m. Fireworks will begin immediately after the national anthem at 9:30 p.m.
Some changes have been made this year as a result of the pandemic. There will be no carnival rides, inflatables or laser tag; anyone who has already purchased wristbands for those events is eligible for a refund.
Details: 417-235-7919.
• WEBB CITY, Mo.: Fireworks will be on display during Webb City's annual Route 66 Cruise-A-Palooza, slated for 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, in King Jack Park.
The event includes a monthly car cruise, food trucks, outdoor vendors and music. The evening will wrap up with the fireworks display, which begins at sundown. Individuals can bring their own lawn chairs to watch it in the park or can enjoy it from their yard or vehicles.
Details: 417-673-1154.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.