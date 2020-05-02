Nicole Amayo, owner and director of Karen’s Dance Studio, 2113 Davis Blvd., said it was imperative to jump out in front of the pandemic in order to keep her nonessential business running in some form, and it took a bit of creativity to accomplish that.
“Very quickly, we put all of our curriculum classes on video before the stay-at-home order was put in place because I anticipated it would happen after seeing it happen in other cities,” Amayo said. “Over our spring break, we had teachers in the studio for what felt like 24 hours a day recording not only our class curriculum videos but also our dance recital videos so the kids could practice. ... We essentially got an entire library worth of classes together within that two-week period.”
Amayo followed up the video library archive by having her instructors do live Zoom meetings for weekly classes with students and their families. With her business relying on enrollment numbers, Amayo wanted her students to know Karen’s Dance Studio was doing everything it could to adapt to social distancing requirements while keeping students’ best interests in mind. She said the feedback she has received during the isolation has been inspiring.
“It was vital for us,” Amayo said. “I wouldn’t have felt comfortable charging the parents for a service we couldn’t provide. ... But the one thing that I heard over and over from our parents, and it made me tear up a couple of times, was that regardless of what we did, they were going to support us because they wanted us to be here when this is all over. To hear that from our parents, I was beyond humbled. It was amazing.”
Amayo focused on the well-being of her students and their families while keeping her entire staff employed because she believes they are the best dance instructors in the area.
Why was this important to her?
“Next year will be the studio’s 50-year anniversary,” Amayo said. “My mom (Karen Hollingsworth Drouin) started this studio in 1971, so I just wanted to be able to continue my mother’s legacy with the same integrity we have always had."
