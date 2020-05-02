They're sensing it, say Joplin business owners — a craving almost, to reopen the economy and allow life to return to normal, although some say the only thing they know for sure is that normal will never be the same.
Michael Roland, who owns Body Accents, a tattoo and piercing shop at 1201 S. Main St., said he anticipates a boom once his shop resumes operating Monday.
In fact, he's afraid he and his staff might not be able to keep up.
“The (social media) posts we’re getting, the phone calls we’re getting and the emails we’re getting have been through the roof,” said Roland, who has operated the business for 30 years. "For example, (Wednesday) was the first time any of us had been at the office in over a month. The phone was ringing off the hook, and people saw our door open and kept pulling up in their cars to ask ‘When are you open? When are you open?’”
At Downtown Lube, 102 N. Main St., Mark Etter has also been hearing from customers.
“The phone is really starting to ring now,” Etter said. “I think people are ready to get back to the new normal. As an established business in the area for the last 25 years, we’ve got some loyal customers, and I am grateful for them. Those customers are what are going to sustain us during this pandemic, and they will be crucial in our local economy bouncing back to as close as it was before all of this.
“If we know nothing else ... we are quite resilient. Whether it was the latest tornado in Carl Junction last year, the big one in Joplin in 2011 or this pandemic, those of us who have been around this community for long enough tend to really come out and support each other when the chips are down. ... The heart and soul of this town is small businesses. If you can support them, do it.”
Ashley Wakefield, owner of Sophie, a downtown boutique at 531 Main St. that has been closed since April 6, said her business will also reopen Monday.
"We have a lot of customers chomping at the bit," she said. "They're ready. We're ready to open. We're ready to get back at it in the most responsible way we can. We are going to be responsible. We are going to make sure our customers and employees are safe."
Pandemic's toll
For many businesses, the past two months have been rough — survival mode.
"This wouldn't have been as bad if it had hit in January. March and April can be as big for us as November and December," said Wakefield, citing graduation, Easter and other spring gatherings that help drive her business.
She said business was down 40% to 50% in March and April, and she expects it to be down 30% in May even though she is reopening.
"There are a lot of events that aren't being allowed to happen because they are larger group events," she said.
Wakefield has been in business 13 years, six of those downtown, and she said she stayed afloat by offering delivery, for example, and because of her website, sophieshoes.com.
"Luckily, we have had the website for a long time," she said.
Still, she said as a downtown boutique business selling shoes, apparel, handbags and more, customers also want the experience that comes from being in the store, making reopening crucial.
She also applied for and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan and expects to meet the conditions that allow it to be forgiven.
"For me, I kept everyone going. We've kept all of our staff going," Wakefield said.
Etter, at Downtown Lube, said he saw a nearly 50% drop in business when the national social distancing orders were announced, increasing to a nearly 80% drop in business following the local stay-at-home orders being handed down. The Paycheck Protection Program also helped Etter keep his staff, which he said he never considered laying off, with a full paycheck and health insurance.
Across Missouri, the numbers have been staggering.
A report out this month said applications for food stamps increased 64% from February to March in Missouri. The Missouri Budget Project said 61,164 people applied for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, up from 37,201 in February. Home sales in Missouri are down almost 20% in March compared with March 2019, according to the Missouri Realtors Association. New home listings dropped almost 12%.
An economic forecast recently projected a 26% unemployment rate for Joplin within 12 months, and the number of people applying for unemployment has shattered old records and overwhelmed the system.
A survey of 4,000 business in Missouri that was recently released by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry found that 15% of them expect to permanently close this year because of the pandemic. It also found that 68% of Missouri businesses expect to see revenue declines in 2020, with the average business forecasting a 27% decline. Half of Missouri businesses also expect to enact temporary layoffs this year, with 17% anticipating permanent layoffs.
“For those of us who have spent our careers working to improve Missouri’s economy, what we are facing right now is the challenge of a lifetime. There is no relevant historical guide for a recovery like this,” Daniel Mehan, president and CEO of the state chamber, said in a statement when the results were released.
Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St., has been using curbside pickup and deliveries to make ends meet.
“We’ve stayed alive through this,” owner Dan Vanderpool said. “It hasn’t been great but not too bad. We’re down probably 70%, but that’s better than others. We lost a couple employees that we’re hoping to bring back, but we’re eager and ready to get things back to normal.”
The business plans to open up its dining area to the public Monday despite being down two employees.
Many of the restrictions imposed April 6 by Joplin's stay-at-home order will be loosened Monday, including some for restaurants. Joplin's reopening plan was initially more restrictive than Gov. Mike Parson's plan for a phased-in reopening of Missouri, which also begins Monday, and last week, members of the Joplin City Council debated the best path forward. The original Joplin plan was for restaurants and businesses to reopen at 25% of capacity as determined by fire codes, but ultimately, the council opted for requiring restaurants to use social distancing requirements to keep customers 6 feet apart and no more than six per table.
Doing it safely
Because of the low number of people reportedly infected by the novel coronavirus in Joplin — one reported case in the past two weeks — Vanderpool believes it’s a safe time to allow customers back into Turtleheads. Employees have sanitized the kitchen and dining area in recent days, and they plan to abide by social distancing rules once the business returns to full operation on Monday.
“When you look at the numbers, it seems like the number of people infected and the number of deaths is decreasing and the number of people recovering is increasing,” Vanderpool said. “Of course, we still want to ensure everyone’s safety. We wear masks and gloves, and we’ll do everything we can to stay safe and make sure everyone else is safe too.”
Many businesses say they have ramped up cleaning and are implementing social distancing and other guidelines with the reopening, but they believe they can do this safely.
Roland, of Body Accents, said he plans to prioritize caution as the threat of COVID-19 persists, implementing rules that enforce proper social distancing and sanitizing practices.
“We’ve got things set up to where we can control the social distancing, setting up places out back for people where they can sit underneath the awnings in lawn chair and visit while being 6 feet apart,” he said. “We won’t have anybody inside the shop besides the clients and the artists.”
Roland added that his business will temporarily restrict people from being inside the business simply for moral support. An example would be a basketball team showing up to the shop with two players wishing to get tattoos while the rest of the team watches.
Employees have sanitized the entire workplace, Roland said, and they’ll be required to continue wearing masks and gloves when they work with customers.
“I’m lucky to have had the same staff for many years,” Roland said. “I know these employees, and I’m confident they’ll be able to follow the rules and guidelines we’ve implemented to ensure their safety and the safety of our customers.”
New normal?
For some businesses, though, gearing back up has presented a challenge.
Zach Brown, the general manager at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop at 3607 S. Range Line Road, said the business had close to 20 people employed before the business was forced to close its dining area. Now, Brown has four employees as the restaurant prepares to open its dining area back up on Monday.
“I was able to hire back a couple of people who were working here before, and there are three others we hope to hire back soon,” he said. “We’re obviously a bit understaffed, so I’ve been talking to my boss about easing back into our normal business hours rather than jumping right in. Right now, we’re doing curbside delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and I want to see if we can do something like 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.”
Brown hopes the reopening of the dining area will keep the restaurant busy and enable his staff count to steadily return to normal in the coming weeks or months.
“It looks like we’ll have to limit the number of customers we allow at a time (in the dining area) at first,” Brown said. “I’m not yet sure what that number of people will be. But I still think we’ll have a good number of people coming to either dine in or do curbside pickups throughout the day.”
At Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware, 617 S. Main St. — one of Joplin's oldest businesses — they've seen a lot of change, the store having survived the Spanish flu, the Great Depression and world wars. The business was started by Gus and David Pearl in 1905. Harold Berger's family has operated it since 1949.
As an essential business, it did not have to close, Berger said, but it was hurt in March as people wondered about the severity of the pandemic and what was safe. Business has picked up in April, especially patio and lawn and garden sales.
"Missouri is not New York, and we've got to open it some time," he said. "There definitely is anxiety. There should be and needs to be. This is something that could reverse itself. It definitely needs to be done in stages like they are doing."
He added: "We are going to have a new normal, whatever that is going to mean."
