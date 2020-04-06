On the first day of the Joplin and Missouri shelter-in-place orders, owners of local businesses like Pearl Bros. True Value Hardware in Joplin are feeling anxious about what the future holds as the pandemic continues to affect sales and employees.
“More and more in these times, people need to think about their local businesses,” store owner Harold Berger said. “The only way any of us are going to survive is if people come in. It (sheltering in place) has to be a concern for everyone. It’s a thing, unfortunately, that has to be done. But we need to be here, if we can, for our customers.”
Pearl Bros. has been part of the Joplin community for 71 years. The business under that name was founded in 1949 by Berger's father, Joseph Berger, and grandfather, Jake Berger, who purchased the store from David Pearl after moving to Joplin. The store originally was located at 220 S. Main St., where it was opened by Gus and David Pearl in 1905.
The store, now at 617 S. Main St., has weathered many disasters over the decades, including the Great Recession and the 2011 tornado. It’s considered an essential business in shelter-in-place orders, but the pandemic is unmatched by any hardships previously faced, Harold Berger said.
“Business is slow, but so far, we’ve been able to survive and stay open,” he said. “The tornado actually increased business considerably. Disasters are good, in some cases, for businesses, but this one probably isn’t. You just need to hang in there the best you can. It’s difficult, but you keep trying. This is a lot more unique than what we’ve faced in the past.”
The decrease in traffic on Main Street is an indicator that more people have been staying home, and Berger said he expects it to be even slower with the shelter-in-place order. Pearl Bros. has eight employees that have experienced cut back hours due to the drop in sales. The store is offering free delivery on purchases of $10 or more.
Several emergency plans have been authorized to help businesses stay afloat such as the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which grants forgivable loans to small businesses in order to keep employees on the payroll. Loans will be forgiven if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. The program is available through June 30.
Berger said plans like that would benefit his store if the pandemic continues.
“As long as we’re able to get some of those loans that are out there, I think we’ll be able to survive,” he said. “Luckily, we don’t have any rent and we own the building, so we don’t have as much overhead as a lot of places will have.”
Chuck Bowers, a former employee, was one of the few customers who visited Pearl Bros. on Monday morning to buy gardening supplies. Bowers said it was important for him to shop there.
“I used to work here, so I figured it would be a little slow, and I wanted to support them,” he said.
'Trying to stay proactive'
Erik and Cathy Bartlett started Runaround Running and Fitness, 422 S. Main St., from scratch a decade ago. The business isn’t considered essential, and seven employees who work at the shop have faced a significant reduction in hours, Erik Bartlett said.
“We’re reaching out to other store owners to see what they’re doing, and we’re trying to stay proactive,” he said. “With our business, it’s a very hands-on business. We spend a lot of time fitting customers for footwear, so we’re trying to spend our time developing a virtual fitting that can be done on our website.”
The store lobby may be closed to the public, but the business is operating online at www.runaroundrunning.com and offering curbside pickup service.
“We’re still seeing people buy,” Bartlett said. “We’re operating at about 30% to 50% of what we typically operate on this time of year. We have people calling and ordering shoes. We’re still able to ring in sales, so we’re fortunate enough to be in that position.”
The husband-and-wife team is taking the support of local businesses a step further by hosting a virtual walk and run event for the community. Keep Joplin Running allows participants to run or walk a virtual 5K. The $25 registration fee will be donated to a local business of the participant’s choice.
“Our tagline is ‘Keep Joplin running,’” Bartlett said. “We want to make sure that these businesses throughout Joplin are still going to be here when this (pandemic) is over. All of the area events are canceled or postponed. We wanted to at least give people the option to be part of something, and at the same time, what can we do to help the other businesses in our area. Even if it just pays for one of their small bills or helps them keep the lights on for another month, we wanted to be able to help these businesses, so we tied the two together.”
'We'll get through this'
Joplin Supply Co. at 302 S. Michigan Ave. is classified as an essential business, providing plumbing, heating, cooling, waterworks, refrigeration, municipal and electrical supplies. The shop has been owned by the Cooper family of Springfield since about 1950.
Jeff Owen, plumbing sales manager, said several employees are working from home. The store is closed to the public, but customers can call or pick up materials needed through curbside service. The company hasn't had to lay off any employees or cut hours.
“We’ve been through tough times, but we’ll get through this,” Owen said. “We’re very optimistic as a company.”
Owen said that because a majority of business is from contractors, it’s not as busy as it used to be because a lot of construction projects have been halted.
“It really depends on commercial jobs, and things are slowing down because of social distancing at job sites,” he said. “It’s going to be slow. Most of the places we do business with are essential businesses, but that being said, they’ve also slowed down.”
