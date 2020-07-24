A regional COVID response summit that was being planned for next week by Joplin officials has been canceled because of expected low participation.
The intent of the meeting was for area cities and counties to discuss strategies for fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
"We were hopeful that a summit would allow the counties and major population centers to benefit all of our respective communities in the sharing of ideas and resources to help address our individual responses to COVID-19," Mayor Ryan Stanley said in a statement. "I know that the city of Joplin would welcome the opportunity to participate in other future gatherings in the spirit of partnership and support. We know that this crisis is a regional concern and that our communities would all benefit from a regional collaboration."
Stanley said that if there is interest in holding the meeting in the future, it could be rescheduled.
