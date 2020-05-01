Free protective masks are being given out until 3 p.m. today to local businesses by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber President Toby Teeter said the city's reopening plan requires all workers in businesses that offer personal services such as hair salons to wear protective masks with customers.
The masks are being provided for free to local businesses by the chamber's foundation and Kansas City University, which has a campus in Joplin.
Those in need of masks may go to the parking lot of the Joseph Newman Innovation Center, 407 Pennsylvania Ave., to pick them up. For information, email info@joplincc.com.
Questions about the reopening to begin on Monday can be sent to the city by email at covid19@joplinmo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.