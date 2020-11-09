Joplin's 50th annual Christmas parade will go forward — but in reverse gear — this year to accommodate COVID-19 safety precautions. It will be a drive-thru parade held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1.
"This year, the Joplin Christmas parade will be a little different than it has been in the past, but we're going to accommodate social distancing and other safety factors while at the same time enjoying what I know will be a spectacular and a well-remembered parade," said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman Health System, the parade organizer.
Instead of viewers watching from the sidewalks as the parade passes them, floats and entertainers will be parked at the sides of Main Street, and spectators will drive through the parade slowly, Baker said. "So actually it is kind of a reverse of what we normally do," she said.
To highlight the idea of the reverse parade, the theme this year will be "Cruising to Christmas," Baker announced.
The parade route will span from 15th Street to Third Street. And the big man himself, Santa Claus, will still make his annual appearance, this time staying at Spiva Park to wave to his fans of all ages as they cruise by.
Baker encouraged residents to load snacks and beverages in their cars to enjoy treats along the route. Candy will not be thrown from parade participants this year because of safety considerations, she said.
"I hope you are planning to attend because we have a lot of special surprises in store for you this year," Baker said. "We are thrilled to have this opportunity to carry on this annual tradition because it just wouldn't be Christmas in Joplin, Missouri, without our parade."
Freeman has managed the parade for seven years. Proceeds from the event benefit Children's Miracle Network, which provides assistance to children with medical needs.
During Monday's announcement about the parade changes, Mayor Ryan Stanley said Freeman worked with several city departments including the health, police and public works departments to plan a parade that allows spectators to have a socially distant experience.
"I want to thank Freeman Health System and certainly Paula Baker for partnering with the city," the mayor said. He presented Baker with the city permit for the parade during the announcement at City Hall.
There are still some logistics being refined, and any additional details will be announced as those plans are finalized, the mayor and Baker said.
The Joplin City Council in October made exceptions to the city's COVID-19 Recovery Plan restrictions on large gatherings to permit the parade and the Joplin Memorial Run, which also is scheduled in December.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.