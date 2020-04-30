James River Church has partnered with Convoy of Hope to host a drive-thru grocery giveaway from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Victory Ministry & Sports Complex, 3405 Hammons Blvd. in Joplin.
Families in need of groceries and essential items are invited to attend. There also will be free hot dogs and ice cream.
The church's campuses in Springfield and Ozark are also participating in the community outreach project.
Details: www.jamesriver.church.
