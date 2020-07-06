The Joplin City Council agreed to spend $64,500 for masks Joplin residents can use to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
During Monday night’s regular meeting, the council agreed with a 9-0 vote to purchase the masks. Decisions remain about whether the masks should be disposable or reusable, as well as how to distribute the masks. The ordinance approved by the council called for reusable masks that cost up to $1.29 each, said Leslie Haase, finance director for the city.
Haase also said those costs change daily. The city could receive its order anywhere from 2 to 5 days.
Mayor Ryan Stanley inquired whether the reusable masks could be customized with a city logo without an extra cost; Haase said during the meeting that that option may be available.
The city hopes the cost will be reimbursed by money from the CARES Act. While reiumbursement is likely, if it is not approved by the county the money will come from the city’s general revenue fund, said Leslie Haase, finance director for the city.
Other discussions about COVID-19 will occur later in the agenda, which is currently ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
This report has been updated to clarify council approved the purchase of reusable masks.
