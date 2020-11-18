The Joplin City Council will meet in a special meeting Thursday in order to discuss the adoption of a mask ordinance intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.
According to documentation posted to the city's website, the city will discuss an ordinance similar to one passed in July, which required the wearing of a covering over the nose and mouth in public places. The ordinance offers exceptions for children, people with certain medical conditions, customers dining or drinking at restaurants and bars and religious reasons.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Joplin City Hall.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
