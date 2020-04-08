Joplin may see an increase in COVID-19 cases over the next few weeks, but city officials said today that social distancing efforts by residents seem to be paying off by keeping case numbers down.
"I'm happy to say that I met earlier today with the health director, Mr. (Dan) Pekarek, and that we have no new cases in Joplin, so what you're doing is working, and I encourage you to do that," Mayor Gary Shaw said in a briefing today at City Hall.
There have been two confirmed cases involving residents inside Joplin since March 23. A stay-at-home order went into effect early Monday in order to close nonessential businesses and emphasize that residents stay in as much as possible as the nation braces for a peak in cases in the pandemic expected to come by mid-April.
"Let's keep doing those things we know we need do to prevent the spread of the disease," such as washing hands often with soap and water, cover a cough, wash or disinfect countertops and door handles and follow social distancing practices, Pekarek said. Other precautions involve limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and staying at least six feet away from other people as well as staying home except for necessary outings.
Pekarek also asked that residents assist older family members or neighbors with things like grocery shopping so they do not have to get out.
"We do believe social distancing is helping to blunt that rise in cases," he said.
He said that seems to be flattening the curve to hold down new cases and "we're doing a good job of that."
