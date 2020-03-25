While Joplin city officials consider whether to issue a shelter-in-place order that would close nonessential businesses, the Joplin COVID-19 call center has referred 20 people for testing.
The call center, operated jointly by Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin, had 305 calls Tuesday from residents wanting to check their symptoms. Of those, 20 were scheduled for tests at the recently opened drive-thru testing center, said Paula Baker, president and CEO of Freeman.
Baker said that brings the total number of callers screened Monday and Tuesday to 629, with 31 referred for tests.
There have been two positive cases of the coronavirus identified at Freeman Hospital that were not part of the call center referrals.
One person was sent home to quarantine, and a second person has been admitted to the hospital and placed in isolation, Baker said.
At a morning briefing by the city of Joplin, Mayor Gary Shaw said he and city staff are considering a shelter-in-place order that would protect more workers by closing nonessential businesses.
City officials are looking closely at similar orders issued in other cities to be sure they have correctly identified those who would be classified as nonessential.
As of this afternoon, Missouri is reporting 356 COVID-19 cases in the state, an increase of 101 from Tuesday, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services.
The state also has recorded eight coronavirus-related deaths in Boone, Jackson, Greene, St. Charles and St. Louis counties and the city of St. Louis.
Locally, Jasper County has reported two cases, while Newton and McDonald counties have reported one apiece.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
