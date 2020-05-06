The Joplin City Council has authorized city staff to hire a consultant to determine community needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and identify potential funding sources to address those needs.
Troy Bolander, the city’s director of planning and development, told the council Tuesday night that the consultant, Guidehouse, could conduct the needs assessment, identify potential funding and help the city meet federal rules and guidelines for use of any grant money obtained.
The city has been working Guidehouse on the use of $158 million in federal disaster recovery grants for the 2011 tornado for eight years. The result has been recognition three times by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for best practices, Bolander said.
He said he was asked what could be achieved that the city could not do itself in the recovery from the economic shutdown for the virus. He said Guidehouse could provide the expertise that city staff don't have.
"This is new to everyone when you shut down not only the national economy but the local economy," Bolander told the council.
There also will be many cities and states competing for federal funding and Guidehouse, because of its work with other government entities, can leverage its experience and influence for its clients, he said.
Guidehouse also is analyzing the grants that will be available to businesses, said Toby Teeter, president of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce.
The council was asked to approve a master services agreement and a work authorization, which will allow the city to assign the work that staff and council members want done. The fee for the needs assessment will be $55,000, but that money can come from any grants obtained, the council was told. The council voted 9-0 to retain Guidehouse.
Other business
A resolution obtained council approval to amend restated bylaws of the Joplin Sports Authority. That will reduce the positions on the sports authority board from 15 to 11, which members wanted to try to speed up the authority's work.
Board members Roger Doman and Forrest Reed spoke with the council in February about the proposed revisions. They worked with City Attorney Peter Edwards to identify changes they felt would best achieve efficiency in the board's work. One of those was having a quorum at meetings.
Other changes are being made to encourage attendance at meetings, which Reed said had slipped to a rate of absence of up to 60% by some members.
But the larger problem in solving attendance issues is that there are no provisions in the bylaws that would instruct a member on obtaining an excused absence when there's a legitimate need not to attend. Also, no provision allows members to attend a meeting or to vote by telephone or online when they are out of town or otherwise unable to come to the meeting location.
In other business Tuesday, the council agreed to:
• Retain Allgeier, Martin and Associates to prepare a plan for replacement of the Joplin Creek interceptor at a cost of $369,000.
• The sale of three city lots in the 900 block of Virginia Avenue to Midwestern Development Co. The city obtained appraisals of the properties and put them up for bid. Midwestern's bid was the only one submitted at $81,300, about $600 above the total appraised value of the three lots.
• Hire the Olsson engineering firm to complete property acquisition negotiations for right-of-way to widen West 32nd Street. The cost is $68,000. Another firm was hired earlier for the work but could not complete it, the public works director, David Hertzberg, said. He said there are 58 parcels involved, and 31 still need to be negotiated.
• A budget amendment to replace a health department car that had been hit by another vehicle and totaled. The city received $17,000 for the used vehicle and will replace it with a new one at a cost of up to $35,000, finance director Leslie Haase said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.