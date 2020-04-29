Members of the Joplin City Council dispensed with cutting capacity in restaurants in its COVID-19 recovery plan after wrangling Wednesday night with whether that could cripple the eateries as the city begins reopening.
A plan written by city staff proposed allowing restaurants and other businesses to reopen at 25% of their capacity designated by fire or building codes.
But the section that applies to restaurants was more restrictive than the reopening plan set in motion by Gov. Mike Parson for the state. It does not set a capacity limit but instead requires restaurants to use social distancing restrictions, keeping people 6 feet apart. It also set a limit at tables of 10 people.
After more than two hours of discussion about the plan, a large part of regarding restaurants and the capacity limits, council member Phil Stinnett made a motion to change the city's plan to match the state's. The motion failed with five "no" votes and four "yes" votes.
Stinnett proposed a new motion keeping the social distancing standard but with a table limit of six rather than 10. That motion passed 5-4. Those who voted in favor were Stinnett, Ryan Stanley, Diane Reid-Adams, Melodee Colbert-Kean and Keenan Cortez.
Several other changes were made by the council for the plan, which is to take effect Monday.
This is a developing report and will be updated.
