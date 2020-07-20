Joplin will stay at the same step on the city's COVID-19 recovery plan, and the City Council kept the city's recently adopted mask ordinance in place during a meeting Monday night.
The council heard comments from seven residents regarding the mask ordinance. Four of them spoke against the ordinance that requires that masks be worn in stores and public places with exceptions for health reasons, disabilities and religious beliefs. Three spoke in favor of the public mask ordinance and asked the council to keep it in place.
There also was a report by the assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, Ryan Talken, regarding the status of cases. Talken reiterated case information he had provided earlier Monday in a City Hall briefing. He said there were 55 active cases as of Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 318. There are five Joplin residents in hospitals, though the hospitals reported higher total counts because they also are treating others from the region.
Talken said cases have been rising on a seven-day average of 7.5 per day. There was no discussion of how that compares with surrounding cities such as Neosho and Carthage that have not adopted a mask ordinance.
Mayor Ryan Stanley asked about the status of the percentage rate of those who test positive of the total number of tests given. He said earlier it was at 10% of the total number of people tested. Talken said the current percentage is 11.32%. He said that number was for people in the 64801 and 64804 ZIP codes, and some test results may be mixed into the results of people who have those ZIP codes but do not actually live within the city limits.
The mayor said the state is reporting a positive statewide result of 6.7%, making Joplin's rate almost twice that of the statewide percentage. The local rate could rise when the results are available from state testing done in Joplin on Sunday and Monday. The Missouri National Guard facilitated public drive-thru testing on the campus of Ozark Christian College.
The mayor asked Talken if the percentages could be affected by the type of people tested. Talken said it "can be influenced by all different kinds of things. The type of population you test, like a higher-risk population, would have the likelihood of increasing your positivity rate."
With regard to the current numbers of active virus cases, Talken told the council: "We're staying really steady. That could be viewed as good. That could be viewed as bad."
After Talken's report, the mayor asked City Manager Nick Edwards what the staff recommended in regard to making any changes to the city's status on the COVID-19 reopening plan, which currently is in step two of phase two, and the mask ordinance.
"I think from a staff perspective, as Ryan mentioned, our cases have kind of flattened, so I don't think there is an abundance of good information or bad information, and for that reason we are suggesting no change at all to remain in the current step with the mask mandate," he said.
In other business, the council heard a presentation on a $30 million list of needs that the city's disaster recovery consultant said has resulted so far from the COVID-19 pandemic and the city shelter-in-place shutdown that closed nonessential businesses in April.
City staff recommended that the city apply for reimbursement of up to $11.2 million in city costs for essential personnel overtime and other employment costs that has accrued so far.
The city manager said the city could apply to Jasper and Newton counties for that money because the counties were awarded allocations from the federal coronavirus relief act intended to cover city and county expenses.
The council authorized that action by a 9-0 vote.
