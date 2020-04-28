A three-step plan that would start Monday to allow reopening of nonessential businesses, restaurants and churches on a limited scale will be considered by the Joplin City Council at a special meeting Wednesday.
The council will meet at 6 p.m. by teleconferencing as the panel has done the past two meetings. Residents will be able to watch the meeting online on the city's website or on television.
The reopening will take three months if each of three steps of the plan works as expected. There is a provision to roll back the plan if there is a larger outbreak of the virus, or speed it up or cancel it if a vaccine or some other method of virus control is found.
The plan relaxes some of the current restrictions in the stay-at-home order but maintains social distancing, hygiene and sanitation requirements.
Essential businesses and organizations currently operating can continue. With the exception of bars, those that were not defined as essential may reopen.
The plan requires businesses to use physical distancing and to conduct business as much as possible remotely.
Restaurants, theaters and swimming pools along with churches, gyms, salons, tattoo practitioners, massage therapists and others that provide personal services also can reopen at 25% of their capacity observing social or physical distancing. There are additional requirements for some of those businesses.
There are to be no mass gatherings, though funerals can be held. A mass gathering involves 10 or more people in a place where interaction is possible, according to the new plan.
Outdoor sports also can resume with certain requirements.
Additional requirements for businesses, churches and restaurants include the screening of both employees and nonemployees or participants for symptoms of the virus such as fever. There are standards set for disinfection of the premises, equipment or surfaces.
At restaurants, no more than six people may be seated together, and there is to be no self-serve food or drinks.
The plan encourages the use of drive-thru, pickup and delivery services.
Places of worship are not to use lobbies and reception areas. It is recommended that people stay in their cars until time for the service to start.
Theaters also cannot keep customers milling around in the lobby or allow the use of arcade areas.
In all businesses, restaurants, theaters and other places, no more than six people can be seated together and groups must be seated at least 6 feet apart.
Schools are to remain closed.
The plan recommends that people age 60 or older, or people who are at high risk because of immunity deficiencies or underlying diseases continue to stay at home.
Protective face masks and gloves are required of employees, recommended but not required for customers.
The plan requires nursing homes, retirement homes and assisted living homes to abide by the guidance and requirements set by the agencies that oversee them such as the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
If the first phase is successful, the number of people who can be admitted at one time to any of the locations will be increased to 50% capacity and in a third step later on to 100%.
"If a community is reopened too aggressively, the virus can spread quickly, overwhelming the health care and public health systems, nullifying much of the work and community sacrifice that has been made" during the stay-at-home phase, the plan states.
If reopened too slowly, it could compound the severity of the economic impact of the virus, city officials state in the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.