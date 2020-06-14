Drops in Joplin city revenues as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown may be more than offset by reductions in city expenditures and costs, according to a city finance report.
The city finance director, Leslie Haase, during Monday's Joplin City Council meeting will discuss details of the projected effects on the city's budget as a result of business shutdowns during the city and state stay-at-home orders and recovery plans.
"We don't know exactly where we going to be. These are projections," Haase cautioned about the report.
But the news isn't all bad, she said. This month's sales tax payments, which represent collections that took place on sales in the month of April during the shutdown, were expected to be down 40%. Instead, they came in only 2% less than the original budget projection, Haase said.
General fund revenues that pay for city personnel and operating costs will be down about $1 million, but city spending will be reduced by about $2.5 million. Reasons are that the city saved money in the general fund when the Proposition B half-cent sales tax went into effect in April to fund police and fire pension fund costs. Additionally, the city is no longer routing a portion of its sales tax revenue into the Joplin Recovery Tax Increment Finance district, which was paid off and closed earlier this year.
The projected revenue for the year was budgeted at more than $31.8 million but now revised to an anticipated $30.7 million. Collections for the first seven months of the fiscal year are more than $18.4 million. Sales tax provides approximately two-thirds of the revenue. Other sources such as fees for licenses and permits, grants, and transfers and subsidies from other city accounts provide the remainder.
Haase said the numbers in the report will be updated each month through the city's fiscal year, which ends Oct. 31, in order to keep track of how the financial impact of the pandemic shakes out.
"Sales tax has come in better than anticipated," which may be credited to the federal stimulus payments that went to individuals from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, she said.
"People received their stimulus dollars. We know people are doing a lot of things outdoors. If you walk through the stores, there aren't bicycles, there aren't trampolines, there aren't swimming pools," which reflects increased spending and subsequent sales tax dollars, she said.
The question through the remaining budget year will be whether that sales trend holds, Haase said. An accompanying set of recommendations are to be made on further spending cuts the city could achieve by delaying planned purchases and other means.
Other business
In other business Monday, the council will be asked to approve a contract with Olsson Inc. for engineering services on a Zora Avenue widening project from Range Line Road to Missouri Highway 249. The fees would be $227,450, and the measure is proposed on an emergency basis for approval on one reading.
The project has been planned in phases, and construction would begin late this year or early next year.
Authorization for final engineering on a project to widen Connecticut Avenue from 32nd Street south to the Interstate 44 overpass is proposed for second and third readings. The contract received a 4-4 vote at the council's last meeting. If it does not receive a five-vote majority this time, it will fail, which could stall the project. One council member was absent when the tie vote occurred.
Another engineering contract with Olsson Inc. is proposed for a project to design and draw up plans to replace several sewer lines on one end of the Glendale Parallel Interceptor system. The contract would allow fees of up to $238,740 for that work.
The Glendale sewer lines serve an area that begins near the intersection of 32nd Street and Park Avenue and goes to equalization basins located south of Freeman Hospital. City staff reports say that cleaning and camera inspection of the lines in 2016 showed the need for rehabilitation, and a later capacity study called for an increase in the size of the lines.
Also on the agenda are:
• A diversity and inclusion proclamation sought by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce and an economic update report from chamber President Toby Teeter.
• A semiannual report on the use of city sales tax revenue by the Capital Improvements and Public Safety Sales Tax and Oversight Commission. That commission also has been assigned by the council to make public reports on the proceeds and use of Proposition B funding approved last year by voters to fund police and firefighter pensions.
