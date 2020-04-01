Joplin's City Council meeting on Monday will be conducted differently to comply with social distancing guidelines because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Gary Shaw along with the city manager, city attorney and city clerk will be seated at the council dais, but other members of the council will attend by telephone to observe social distancing requirements of keeping the group at fewer than 10 people.
There are some agenda changes as well. Residents who wish to speak at the meeting are asked to submit their comments in writing to City Clerk Barb Gollfhofer to be read at the meeting instead of speaking in person. There will be no zoning questions presented because the council will not conduct public hearings under current restrictions.
City Hall and other city buildings have been closed to the public, with city officials citing protection of public health as the reason.
“Through this emergency, the city is continuing to do business as needed for the health and safety of our citizens,” the mayor said in a statement issued Wednesday by the city. “However, we cannot hold a meeting as we normally would due to the group size limitation and the social distancing that needs to take place among our members. This provides an appropriate alternative for the meeting, while still allowing the public to participate.”
Residents who want their comments read in the early part of the meeting are asked to submit a request to the city clerk by noon Thursday. That can be done by going online to joplinmo.org, clicking on "Departments" and finding the "Request to address council" link under the "City Clerk" heading.
Additionally, requests can be taken until the start of the meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, but those are heard at the end of the meeting. Residents will do not have internet service may call the clerk's office at 417-624-0820, ext. 220.
The council's agenda will be posted on the city's website by 3 p.m. Thursday.
On Monday, the meeting can be viewed on the city's website or on KGCS-TV, which airs on broadcast channel 21 or on regional cable television systems, including Sparklight in Joplin.
“We encourage the public to view the meeting either online or on television,” City Manager Nick Edwards said in the statement. “We recognize this arrangement is not ideal, and we are continuing to look at longer term solutions in preparation of future meetings.”
