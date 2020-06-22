With a rapid rise in area COVID-19 cases occurring, the Joplin City Council has set a special meeting Wednesday to discuss whether to impose a face mask mandate.
Mayor Ryan Stanley said the council will discuss similar ordinances that were enacted by the cities of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Phoenix, Arizona. He said that he has been getting emails from residents about the spread of the virus, with about half calling for a city mandate on wearing masks and half asking that the city not impose the requirement.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.