Despite low COVID-19 numbers in Joplin, the county is still classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area of high COVID-19 transmission, according to the Joplin Health Department director.
The reason for the classification is that countywide numbers in Jasper County exceed a CDC threshold, but that could change, Director Ryan Talken said Monday night at a Joplin City Council meeting.
According to the Jasper County case rates last Friday, there were 115 cases per 100,000 residents. That number includes Joplin cases.
“To be downgraded below that high transmission, (the count) needs to drop below 100,” Talken said. “We’re close. We will continue to monitor that and report.”
The CDC cites the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as its source for the numbers. For Tuesday, the CDC showed 118 active cases in Jasper County. An alternative source of the numbers, the Jasper County COVID-19 dashboard case tracker provided by the University of Missouri Extension, shows a higher number as of Monday of 227 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks. The dashboard showed 72 active cases for Monday.
Health directors have said that differences in numbers could be attributed to differences in reporting and in conveying the information to the states or the CDC.
After the last council meeting Oct. 4, there was a slight uptick in Joplin’s number of cases that occurred that week, but since then, the numbers have been declining.
“It is appearing that it is starting to level off again,” Talken said.
At the previous meeting, he reported positivity rates at three positive cases per 100,000 tests. Now there are five per 100,000 tests. As of Friday, there were 50 active cases in Joplin. Two weeks ago, there were 29 active cases, “so we are seeing slight uptick in the number of cases that we are following,” Talken said. The largest age group affected in the past two weeks were those 50 to 59 years old.
There is an average of 7.6 cases per day, compared with six cases per day two weeks ago, “so again a slight uptick,” Talken said.
Hospitalizations are level and now slightly trending down. There were 31 COVID-19 patients in Joplin hospitals in the last report, and there were 29 patients, with one of them being a Joplin resident, in the hospital Monday.
Statewide, there is a 14% decrease in cases.
When asked by Mayor Ryan Stanley if he recommends any changes in the Joplin COVID Response and Recovery Plan, Talken said he would watch the numbers for another month and report then whether he recommends closing out the plan.
There have been no restrictions, such as masking requirements or capacity limits in public places, in place for several months, but the city has been in the phase of maintaining and restocking its pandemic supplies, so the health director has not recommended terminating the plan. High numbers of cases and deaths in July and August as a result of the more contagious delta variant spreading through the area and low vaccination rates also were part of the decision to not close the plan.
