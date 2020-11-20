The Joplin Health Department on Thursday and Friday reported an additional six deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 60.
The victims were three men, aged 86, 81 and 69, and three women, aged 70, 75 and 80, health officials said. Three of the victims were residents of a long-term care facility.
The new coronavirus was a "significant condition" contributing to their deaths, health officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.