Before the pandemic, Pam Parcell, of Joplin, said she never had a reason to use her sewing skills to create cotton face masks, but as the state slowly reopens, she hopes the small pieces of fabric helps give people a sense of security during a time of uncertainty.
“People sometimes don’t know how to process all of this information they’re receiving at once, so I can at least give them a little bit of release on life — if you feel really concerned about all of this, maybe this will help you get back out of your house,” she said.
She began sewing the masks about two weeks ago and has already completed over 186 of them. They have been donated to area health care workers in hospitals and nursing homes, family members, fellow co-workers and the community.
She also leaves some of the masks on her fence at East Ninth Street and Ohio Avenue for anyone in need.
“This all started because my family needed them, and then my work required them,” Parcell said. “I thought, well, I have all of this material left, why not put it out there and see if people need them. I know there’s not enough for everyone, but it can help those who walk up and down the street to Watered Gardens," a local homeless shelter.
One thing is certain — Parcell has been working diligently over the past few months. In December, she crocheted dozens of winter items like hats, scarves and headbands, which she also placed in plastic bags and left on her fence. She ended up making well over 200 accessories.
After seeing how successful that venture was, Parcell knew she had to do something during the COVID-19 crisis, so she took to her sewing machine. The masks come in a variety of colors and are fastened with string ribbons. It also has a pocket for filters to help make it denser.
“Right now, this is more needed than the crocheted things, so I keep myself busy,” she said.
Amber Henderson, Parcell’s daughter-in-law, works as a nurse with Freeman Health System and received one of her cloth masks to wear out in public. The homemade masks aren’t the ideal option for filtering the coronavirus, but they're better than wearing no protection at all, Henderson said.
Henderson said that because there’s already a global supply shortage on personal protective equipment, she didn’t want to wear a medical mask outside of work.
“We’re really cutting down on our supplies, and we have to wear a mask for an entire shift,” Henderson said. “I know some other people who will take masks from work, but with the way supplies are in the world right now, I thought I’d just get one from Pam.”
Henderson said the cloth masks are much more comfortable than the fabric surgical masks with elastic ear loops. Even though she can’t wear the cloth mask wile at work, it at least gives her some peace of mind knowing she’s protecting others while out and about.
Once the material is cut out and assembled, Parcell can sew it all together in about 10 minutes. The masks are made from folded 10-by-12-inch cotton material. Parcell said crafting is in her blood.
“My mother had a sewing machine at home, and I started learning how to sew,” Parcell said. “When she passed away my freshman year, I went ahead and took a sewing class. She played an integral role because she sewed a lot of my clothes. Anything crafty, I got from my mom.”
Parcell said she will continue to make the masks throughout the first phase of Gov. Mike Parson’s plan to reopen the state, which starts Monday and extends through May 31.
“We’ll just see how things go or until I run out of material — whatever happens first,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.