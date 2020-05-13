Joplin's COVID-19 drive-thru testing site, supported by Walmart and eTrueNorth, will relocate to the parking lot of Walmart, 2623 W. Seventh St., and change its hours of operation to 7 to 9 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Today is the last day that the testing site will operate at the Joplin Athletic Complex, where it has been since it launched. It will reopen at the Walmart store on Friday.
Registration for the test remains the same at www.DoINeedaCOVID19Test.com for those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 and all health care providers and first responders, regardless of whether they are exhibiting symptoms. There is no out-of-pocket cost to the individual.
“We appreciate Walmart continuing to host this testing site for our community,” Joplin Health Director Dan Pekarek said in a statement. “Testing is a key component because it helps health care professionals and community leaders to understand and contain the spread of the virus.”
For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
