Two Joplin nonprofits are among the recipients of new COVID-19 recovery grants from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
The Joplin Family YMCA will receive $20,000 to support inclusive child care services. Solace House of the Ozarks will receive $5,000 to support its operations in Joplin. Both nonprofits are served by the Joplin Regional Community Foundation affiliate.
The grants, totaling $100,000 in this initial round, target operational support to help nonprofits remain solvent during the public health and resulting economic crisis. They are being awarded through the Springfield-based foundation's COVID-19 Regional Recovery Grant Program, which serves central and southern Missouri.
The next round of grant recipients will be announced later this month. Agencies can apply for up to 25% of their annual operating budget, with awards capped at $20,000. The program is open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and IRS-equivalent organizations. Applications can be found at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants.
The COVID-19 recovery fund was established in March with an initial $1 million commitment by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and its 50 regional affiliate foundations, Missouri Foundation for Health and the Coover Charitable Foundation. Donors have since contributed more than $686,000 to support this grantmaking, and the foundation itself it committing an additional $1 million to COVID-19 discretionary grantmaking in the 2021 fiscal year with support from donors.
Since launching the fund, the foundation has granted more than $1.3 million through various discretionary programs. Total COVID-related grantmaking by the foundation, including grants from donor-advised and employee benevolence funds, is more than $2.3 million.
Gifts can be made online at cfozarks.org/donate.
