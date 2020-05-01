The Joplin Family YMCA will reopen to its members on Monday.
Members ready to return will need to sign an updated release and waiver form, currently available online at joplinfamilyy.org. Completed forms should be emailed to membership@joplinfamilyy.org.
A full list of the Y's reopening policies and what services will not be available can be found at joplinfamilyy.org and on the Joplin Family Y's Facebook page. Online classes for members will continue to be offered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.