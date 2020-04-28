The Joplin Globe has officially canceled its 43rd annual spelling bee.
The bee, sponsored by TAMKO Building Products, was originally slated for March 16 at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School. It was to feature 67 students in the fourth through sixth grades from schools across Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma.
The cancellation, the first in the history of the Globe's spelling bee, is due to the coronavirus outbreak. The decision to cancel the event was made in an effort to keep students, families and Globe staff safe and comply with social distancing guidelines that have been recommended amid the pandemic.
"It is with sadness that we must cancel this year’s spelling bee, but the health and safety of the participants, families and volunteers is paramount," said Dale Brendel, publisher of The Joplin Globe. "We looked at other options, but nothing else seemed advisable within the time frame of this school year."
The Globe is working on an alternate way to recognize pupils who were to compete in the bee.
“For 43 years, we have been honoring the outstanding spellers from our local schools, and though the pandemic has forced us to cancel this year’s event, the Globe will still celebrate all of our area winners who had qualified to participate in the spelling bee with a dedicated section to be published within the next two weeks," Brendel said. "We have 67 great young students who were going to participate, and they all deserve special recognition. They are all winners in our book.”
The Globe also will mail each pupil a packet with a school champion certificate, a 2020 Joplin Globe Spelling Bee T-shirt, a copy of the upcoming spelling bee special section and a consolation gift.
“The Globe spelling bee has been a beloved community event for 43 years, so we did not take this decision lightly," said Amanda Stone, the Globe's education services coordinator. "We know how hard the students work to prepare and how much they look forward to competing. We appreciate the effort our students, teachers and parents put into their school spelling bees to prepare the kids for the Globe bee. It’s such a special event and one we are already looking forward to for 2021.”
