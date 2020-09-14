NEVADA, MO - Lutie J. Schooley, 76, a retired bank secretary, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
RACINE, MO - Devin Livermore, 27, a welder, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Services are planned for a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
