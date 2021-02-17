Due to inclement weather, the Joplin Health Department has canceled its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which was scheduled for Thursday and Friday to administer the second dose for individuals who participated in the Jan. 29 drive-thru clinic at the Joplin Athletic Complex.
Health department staff and National Guard members are calling individuals to notify them of the cancellation. Due to vaccine shipment delays caused by weather conditions, a new date has not been established. Individuals will be contacted with that information as soon as details are confirmed.
Calls will come from various telephone numbers, including the city of Joplin and numbers associated with the National Guard.
“Because we have numerous callers to reach our 1,000 patients, there is not just one phone number people can watch for in their caller identification,” said Ryan Talken, director of the Joplin Health Department. “We will leave a message on their phones if there is no answer, so we remind people who went through the drive-thru clinic on Jan. 29 to ensure that they have established their voicemail system and it is not full. We will also have to contact them again once we’ve set the date on their second dose clinic.”
Talken said that based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine at the Jan. 29 clinic do not need to receive the second dose exactly 21 days after the first dose.
"There is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine," he said. “They will still be receiving their second dose from us and will be contacted to schedule their second dose as soon as possible when the new date has been determined."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.