Ryan Talken has been named the director of the Joplin Health Department, city officials announced at a media briefing this morning.
Talken has worked at the health department for about 18 years and has spent the past several years as its assistant director, said Dan Pekarek, assistant city manager. For the past several months, he has been the operations manager for the health department's COVID-19 activities, Pekarek said.
In his new role, Talken succeeds Pekarek, who served as the director of the health department until he was named assistant city manager in June.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
