The Joplin Health Department on Friday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 124.
The resident was a 42-year-old man who was a resident of a long-term care facility, health officials said.
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 38F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 8:07 pm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.