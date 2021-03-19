The Joplin Health Department on Friday reported the death of a resident due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 128.
The resident was a 90-year-old woman who lived in a long-term care facility, health officials said.
JOPLIN, MO - Charles Lansing, 47, a poultry worker, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Ozark Memorial Park Crematory, Joplin.
GROVE, OK - Donald Ray Arehart, 78, a retired engineer with Braden Manufacturing, Tulsa, passed away Sunday, March 16, 2021. Graveside services 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Salem Cemetery, Neosho, MO. Arrangements by Clark Funeral Home, Neosho.
