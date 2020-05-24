The Joplin Health Department on Sunday reported its 12th positive case of COVID-19.
The individual is an adult who lives in Joplin on the Jasper County side.
The health department will notify people who have had contact with the patient. The case does not appear to be travel-related, nor does it appear the case is linked to another positive case.
Joplin Health Department staff are working with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services to determine any close contacts of the individual who were possibly exposed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.