The Joplin Health Department on Tuesday reported two additional deaths of residents due to COVID-19, bringing the city's total to 181. The residents were two men, aged 56 and 71, health officials said.

The Joplin City Council on Monday authorized the closure of the Response & Recovery Plan, which had been developed to address the pandemic. Because of the plan's closure, the city will no longer send news releases announcing COVID-19-related deaths, officials said on Tuesday. The dashboard on the city’s website will continue to report statistical information about cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

